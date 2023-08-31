Highlights Southampton have agreed to pay up to £10m for Sunderland's Ross Stewart, who is set to undergo a medical.

Stewart's future at Sunderland was uncertain as he hadn't signed a contract extension, making the club vulnerable to losing him.

This signing is a priority for Southampton, who see Stewart as a complete striker despite concerns about his fitness. Meanwhile, Sunderland will use the money to improve their squad and sign a replacement.

Southampton have agreed a deal worth up to £10m for Sunderland’s Ross Stewart, with the striker now set for a medical.

Sunderland sanction Ross Stewart sale

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Stewart all summer, with a host of clubs linked with the player after his impressive form for the Black Cats over the past 18 months or so.

With a year left on his contract, the Wearside outfit knew they were vulnerable to losing their star man if fresh terms couldn’t be agreed, and, despite the best efforts of the club, Stewart hadn’t signed an extension.

Therefore, the club would consider a deal for the Scotland international, but Tony Mowbray made it clear he would be happy to keep Stewart and lose him on a free next summer if a suitable offer didn’t arrive.

Southampton agree fee for Ross Stewart

It became apparent in recent days that Saints were pushing hardest to sign Stewart, as they had two offers turned down for the player, the latest of which had been worth up to £7.5m.

Yet, Sunderland were holding out for a package worth £10m, and Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has revealed that Southampton have now agreed to meet the asking price, with Stewart now set for a medical on the south coast.

“Southampton have reached an agreement with Sunderland to sign striker Ross Stewart for £10m. Saints have agreed a deal of an initial £8m plus a further £2m in add-ons for the 27-year-old. Stewart's current deal is up next summer and he has told Sunderland he will not be signing a new one.”

Is this a good signing for Southampton?

Providing Stewart can stay fit, there’s no doubt this is an excellent addition for Russell Martin.

The former Inverness man is a pretty complete striker at this level, which is why the club are prepared to spend such a sum on him. Stewart has real physicality, so he can hold the ball up well, yet he can also link play and run in behind.

Crucially though, he is a goalscorer, and he managed 26 for Sunderland in League One, before scoring ten in 13 appearances in the Championship.

The major issue is his fitness, as he is currently out injured with a ruptured Achilles, and he has had problems in the past. Saints will have to wait a month before the striker is back in action, but they clearly feel he will be worth the wait.

Bringing in a striker was always going to be the priority for Southampton, particularly as there are doubts about the future of Che Adams, so it’s a risk worth taking for Martin.

Sunderland transfer plans

Whilst it’s obviously a blow for Sunderland to lose Stewart, the reality is that they’ve got the price they wanted for the player, and it should trigger a busy deadline day at the Stadium of Light.

Clearly, they are going to need to sign a number nine, and it will be hard to replace Stewart as a like-for-like, but this money should ensure that the squad is improved. Ultimately, Sunderland fans will now expect action, and they will judge the board on how it plays out ahead of the deadline.

Sunderland are back in action against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.