Major development shared in Hull City’s potential takeover

Acun Ilicali’s takeover of Hull City should finally be rubber stamped tomorrow after months of talks.

It’s no secret that the Turkish businessman has been keen on doing a deal for the Tigers and it had been hoped that it would’ve been sorted earlier this month after a fee was believed to have been agreed back in October.

So, some fans have begun to get frustrated by the delay but The Athletic have revealed that there’s no reason to panic as a meeting with the EFL is taking place tomorrow that should see the takeover confirmed.

It will be a big relief for the support to see the back of the Allam family, who have not proven to be popular among the fan base ever since they tried to change the name of the club back in 2014.

If the deal is announced tomorrow, it should also give the club time to bring in a few new faces before the January deadline, with Grant McCann’s side currently 19th in the table and just four points above the relegation zone.

The verdict

This is great news for Hull City as the club have had a tough few years with the current owners not making themselves popular with some of their decisions.

Plus, this has been dragging on for a while now, so it’s natural that some were anxious about whether it would go through.

Still, the fans may be waiting until it’s officially confirmed by the club before they get carried away but when that arrives it will see a new era for the Tigers and one that they will be excited about.

