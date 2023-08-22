Highlights Wilfried Gnonto has returned to training with Leeds United after discussions with CEO Angus Kinnear and boss Daniel Farke.

Gnonto had been pushing to leave the club but is now back with the squad, suggesting a change in his stance.

Leeds has been adamant about not selling Gnonto and he still has four years left on his contract, so he may remain with the team this season.

Wilfried Gnonto has returned to training with the Leeds United first-team after discussions with CEO Angus Kinnear and boss Daniel Farke.

Wilfried Gnonto pushes to leave Leeds United

In what has been an ongoing saga this summer, the Italian international had been pushing to leave the Whites.

The forward refused to play for Leeds in games against Shrewsbury and Birmingham earlier this month, and a written formal transfer request was submitted hours before Friday night’s draw against West Brom.

As a result, Gnonto had been working away from the first-team squad, with the player in at Thorp Arch at different times to the rest of the squad, as Farke made it clear he wanted players who are committed to the club.

What has changed with Wilfried Gnonto?

However, in a surprising twist, The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has revealed that Gnonto has been in talks with key figures at the club, and he has now returned to the group ahead of the weekend game against Ipswich Town.

“Willy Gnonto has returned to training with Leeds United. Talks with CEO Angus Kinnear and head coach Daniel Farke over the past 24 hours have led to the 19-year-old forward being reintegrated back into the squad. He also moved back to the first-team dressing room having previously been shifted out of it.

“The club have been resolute throughout the summer that he will not be sold. Gnonto started Leeds' opening match of the Championship season against Cardiff City, but withdrew from the squad to face Birmingham City the following week. The club reiterated at that point that they were not willing to sanction his departure, and said the situation was an "internal disciplinary matter".”

Will Leeds sell Wilfried Gnonto?

Given Farke has been adamant he only wants players in the group who are committed, the fact Gnonto is back with the squad indicates there has been a major change in stance from the players. Therefore, the chances of him staying at Elland Road appear to have increased significantly.

Unlike many of his teammates, there is no release clause in Gnonto’s contract, and he still has four years left on his deal, so the club were not under pressure to cash in.

Of course, a substantial offer could change that, but Everton have not reached their demands so far, and if Gnonto isn’t pushing to go now, then he could remain part of the Leeds squad this season.

How will the fans react to this?

It’s a difficult one for the support, who have been very vocal in their anger at Gnonto in recent games, and you can understand why they are unhappy with his lack of professionalism.

So, some won’t forgive him for his behaviour in recent weeks, and they will want him sold. However, others will recognise that keeping Gnonto significantly increases Leeds’ chances of promotion this season, whilst he is a young player who has been badly advised.

Farke’s side are back in action at Ipswich this weekend, and it remains to be seen whether Gnonto is involved.