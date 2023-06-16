Carl Hoefkens will not be the new Swansea City boss as he was named as the new Standard Liege head coach.

Who will be the next Swansea manager?

Even though Russell Martin is yet to officially be named as Southampton’s next boss, it’s no secret that he is going to leave Swansea to move to the south coast.

Therefore, the Welsh side have spent the past few weeks looking for Martin’s successor, and a host of names have been linked with the role, including Hoefkens.

The former West Brom and Stoke City player has only previously managed Club Brugge in his coaching career, but he has a good reputation as a coach, so it had been claimed he was on Swansea’s radar.

But, that won’t be happening, as Standard Liege announced that Hoefkens has replaced Ronny Deila, who ironically had moved to Club Brugge.

Therefore, Swansea will be forced to look elsewhere, and another candidate who had been under consideration, Chris Davies, is also not going to take over. That’s after it was revealed that he would be joining Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham as part of his backroom team.

Swansea set for a busy summer

It’s going to be a very busy summer for Swansea, and they could really do with the Martin situation going through, as it’s dragged on for some time now, and it’s not doing anyone any favours, even if the club aren’t to blame for the delay.

Then, it’s about getting a new boss in, and they will have a big role to play in the many key decisions that are looming for the club. Major changes need to be made to the squad, and they could do with making those as quickly as possible in order to prepare properly for the Championship return in August.

With Hoefkens, it’s a shame for the fans that he won’t be the new boss, as he appeared an exciting choice who could build on the work Martin has done over the years, but you can see why he has opted to join Standard Liege. So, it will be interesting to see who Swansea do appoint, as Davies is also no longer in the running.