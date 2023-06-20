Swansea City are in advanced talks to appoint Barnsley’s Michael Duff as their new head coach, with the club set to spend £500,000 to bring him in.

Michael Duff to join Swansea

Even though Russell Martin is technically still in charge of the Swans, it’s no secret that he is poised to be the next Southampton boss. However, issues over the compensation figure have meant that it still hasn’t been announced, even though it’s very much expected to happen.

Therefore, the Welsh side have been on the lookout for his successor, and Duff has emerged as a leading contender in the past few days after the final work he has done in his short managerial career so far.

After impressing at Cheltenham, where he won promotion to League One and kept the Robins in the division, Duff moved to Barnsley last season and took them to the play-off final, working on a budget and with many young players.

So, his stock is high, and it appears Duff is now going to make the jump to the Championship, as the Independent revealed that he is in ‘advanced talks’ to take the job.

The report adds that the final hurdle to overcome is Swansea paying the £500,000 release clause in the 45-year-old’s contract, which will presumably happen once Martin’s move to Southampton has been confirmed.

Will Michael Duff be a success at Swansea?

Firstly, you have to say this is a massive blow for Barnsley, as they were building something exciting under Duff, and they were very unfortunate to lose the play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday, both in the manner of the loss and the decisions that went against them on the day.

But, another year in the third tier meant they were always going to be vulnerable to losing Duff, as he is emerging as a very talented young coach in the game. So, you can see why Swansea are keen on him, as he has shown he can develop players, and he has operated very well on a budget.

He may have to encourage a more expansive style of play with the Swans, but it’s only fair to judge Duff on the players he works with, and so far in his career he has been successful everywhere. With that in mind, this is an exciting appointment for Swansea, and Duff certainly seems like a good replacement for Martin.