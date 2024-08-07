Highlights Sheffield United are leading the race to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan, with Crystal Palace open to a deal.

Sheffield United are emerging as the frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is expected to leave the Eagles this summer, with a host of clubs in the Championship, including Leeds United, QPR and Watford, having shown an interest in Rak-Sakyi. Meanwhile, Southampton have been exploring a permanent deal for the player.

However, it appears he could be making the move to Bramall Lane, with Sheffield United ‘leading the race’ to bring Rak-Sakyi in on loan, according to Football Insider.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi transfer latest

The update states that talks between Palace and the Blades have taken place, with the Yorkshire outfit now believed to be ‘confident’ of completing a deal ahead of many rivals.

It’s added that the Londoners still believe that the academy graduate can make his mark on their first-team in the years to come, but a loan would be best for his development right now.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to Sheffield United could work for all parties

With that in mind, it does seem as though this is a loan deal that will suit both clubs and the player.

For Palace and Rak-Sakyi, it’s simply about identifying a club that will give him the opportunity to get regular football. After starring for Charlton in the 2022/23 campaign, the previous season was tough as he struggled for minutes at Selhurst Park.

Of course, Rak-Sakyi will need to perform to a high level to keep his place, but Chris Wilder will no doubt feel that the winger is someone who would be in his best XI.

For Sheffield United, there’s no getting away from the fact that this would be a real coup.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's Career Stats So Far All Comps (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Crystal Palace 10 - - Charlton Athletic (loan) 49 15 9

The level of interest in Rak-Sakyi, including interest from Premier League Southampton, gives an indication of just how highly-rated he is within the game.

The youngster would also bring qualities that the Blades are lacking right now. There is a lack of pace in the team, which he would rectify, and he would bring natural width, something else they require.

On the ball, Rak-Sakyi can be devastating, with his close control and dribbling, and his productivity at Charlton shows he is someone who makes the right decisions in the final third.

Playing in the Championship is the natural next step in his career, and he could quickly become an important part of Wilder’s side.

Sheffield United’s summer transfer plans

It’s been a hectic period for Sheffield United, and there’s no doubt that the squad isn’t looking the way Wilder would want right now.

So, more work needs to be done, but the signing of Harry Souttar is a positive step following on from impressive deals for Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore, and Rak-Sakyi would continue that.

But, the depth arguably isn’t there right now, so it will be interesting to see what activity takes place in the final weeks of the window, and whether any more departures are on the cards.

Sheffield United start their Championship season at Deepdale when they take on Preston on Friday night.