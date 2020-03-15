Major development shared as European heavyweights target Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham

Birmingham City are set to cash in on Jude Bellingham with the midfielder set to be given the option of choosing between four of Europe’s elite clubs who have all agreed fees with the Blues, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Bellingham has emerged as a rising star in English football throughout the season, with the midfielder making 32 Championship appearances and scoring four goals, which has seen the 16-year-old attract attention frmo some of the biggest and most financially powerful clubs in Europe.

It is thought that Blues have now made the decision to cash in on the teenager to help them raise some funds for potential signings in the summer, and also to help them deal with any profit and sustainability issues they might have heading into next season.

The Blues’ asking price of £15million rising to around £30million with performance related add-ons has been met by Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund – and Bellingham, his family and his representatives will now face the decision over his best future destination.

The verdict

Given the promising form that Bellingham has managed to display throughout what has been a remarkable breakthrough season for the 16-year-old, it is no surprise to see he has become one of the hottest properties in European football, and it seemed very unlikely he would be staying with the Blues next term.

Bellingham, though, will need to take some time in deciding between his next club, with their being merits to the prospects of joining all four of the involved clubs, with both Chelsea and Manchester United showing that they are willing to give chances to younger players this term, where in the past they might not have had those chances, particularly at Chelsea.

However, Borussia Dortmund have a proven track record of developing some of Europe and England’s brightest young players, with Jadon Sancho having flourished in Germany with them, while Bayern Munich appear to be equally keen to purchase and develop that young talent in the Bundesliga.

The money will obviously come in very handy for the Blues, and you feel the club could not really afford to turn down the overtures of some of the wealthiest clubs in European football, and it will provide them with increased funds to add to his squad in the summer.