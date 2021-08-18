Major development shared as Arsenal poised to seal transfer for Sheffield United man

Arsenal are finally set to complete the signing of Aaron Ramsdale as they are poised to agree a fee with Sheffield United for the keeper.

It’s no secret that the Gunners want to bring the former Bournemouth man to the capital, and they have been in talks with the Blades for much of the summer about a potential deal.

However, it appeared last week that an agreement wouldn’t be reached, as the two clubs differed on their valuation of the player.

But, there was a breakthrough this evening, with The Athletic reporter David Ornstein confirming that Arsenal have offered an initial £24m to the Championship sides, which is likely to be accepted. As part of the deal, the Yorkshire club could receive a further £6m in add-ons if targets are met in the future.

Ramsdale, who had played in Sheffield United’s two league games this season, is not in the squad as Slavisa Jokanovic’s side take on West Brom at The Hawthorns this evening, with Michael Verrips starting in goal.

The verdict

Most Sheffield United fans will surely be pleased that this saga is coming to an end because it’s been a distraction for a few weeks now.

Whether it’s a good deal is open to debate, as some will feel they should’ve got more for a player that cost the club a lot a year ago, whereas others will feel it’s still a massive sum for a Championship side.

Now though, it’s set to be finalised and it should give Jokanovic the freedom to bring in a few new signings before the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.