Highlights Notts County has had a strong start to the season and currently sits fifth in League Two, just two points away from automatic promotion spots.

There are rumors that manager Luke Williams is in advanced talks to join League One side Oxford United, which would be a huge blow to Notts County.

Williams has played a key role in Notts County's success, transforming their fortunes and building a team that plays attractive, attacking football. Losing him would be frustrating for the club.

It has been an outstanding start to the season for Notts County in League Two.

The Magpies were promoted from the National League last season after beating Chesterfield on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they have adapted seamlessly to life back in the fourth tier.

It has been a disappointing couple of weeks for Notts, with back-to-back league defeats against Wrexham and Crewe Alexandra, but they sit fifth in the table, just two points from the automatic promotion places.

League Two Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 17 19 38 2 Wrexham 17 7 33 3 Mansfield Town 16 16 32 4 Crewe Alexandra 17 11 32 5 Notts County 17 4 30 6 Barrow 17 5 28 7 Morecambe 16 5 27 8 Accrington Stanley 17 1 26

However, the Magpies could be set for a huge blow, with Football Insider claiming that manager Luke Williams is in advanced talks to join League One side Oxford United.

Oxford are on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Liam Manning to Bristol City last week, and "it is believed a deal is close to being agreed" that would see Williams take over at the Kassam Stadium.

How much of a blow would it be for Notts County to lose Luke Williams?

It would undoubtedly be a hammer blow for Notts if they were to lose Williams.

The Magpies have been a club on an upward trajectory since the takeover by the Reedtz brothers in 2019, but after Neal Ardley and Ian Burchnall both failed to guide the club to promotion, Williams transformed their fortunes after his appointment in June 2022.

Williams built a team playing attractive, attacking football, and despite accumulating a remarkable 107 points last season, his side narrowly missed out on the National League title to Wrexham.

Notts were eventually promoted through the play-offs, and after a strong summer of transfer business which included the return of striker David McGoldrick from Derby County, they have made an excellent start to the campaign.

Williams has demonstrated his impressive tactical ability during his time at Meadow Lane, with striker Macauley Langstaff the most notable example of a player who has thrived under the 43-year-old's guidance.

It would be hugely frustrating for the Magpies if Williams was to depart with the club looking set to challenge for back-to-back promotions, and Notts supporters will be incredibly disappointed by his exit.

It is understandable why Williams would be tempted by a move to Oxford, who currently sit second in the League One table, and there is a realistic possibility he could be managing in the Championship with the U's next season, but Notts are a club with ambitions of reaching the second tier themselves in the not-too-distant future.

Watch EFL Live This Week

Given the job Williams has done at the club, it is likely the Magpies will have been drawing up contingency plans for his departure in the event of interest from elsewhere, and it would be no surprise to see them recruit another exciting young coach to replace him.

But Williams has been an integral part of their recent success, and it will be tough to find a manager of his quality.

Notts are back in action when they host Bradford City at Meadow Lane on Saturday, and they will be desperately hoping that Williams is still at the helm by the time they face the Bantams.