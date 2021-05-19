Major development emerges in Watford and Rangers’ interest in signing midfielder

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has handed in a transfer request amid his previous links to Watford, according to The Daily Record.

The midfielder has made 41 appearances in all competitions this term for the Scottish side, and has chipped in with ten goals and five assists.

It has previously been reported that Watford saw a bid of £2million rejected by Aberdeen, who are clearly keen to keep hold of the 21-year-old.

The Watford Observer have also revealed that the Hornets have seen further bids for the midfielder rejected heading into the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has revealed that he is keen to keep Ferguson at the club, by previously claiming that he was content with life with them.

“I don’t need to convince Lewis to stay — he loves it at the club. If someone comes in for him, they are going to need a lot of money to get him away from here.”

But that stance has seemingly changed, with Ferguson now handing in a transfer request, as he looks to force through a move elsewhere ahead of the 2021/22 season.

A move to Watford could tempt him as well, with the Hornets preparing for life back in the Premier League, after winning promotion from the Championship.

Xisco Munoz will be looking to add to his squad this summer, and it’ll be interesting to see whether they step up their interest in signing Ferguson after this recent development.

Rangers have also been credited with interest in signing Ferguson, and they’ll be looking to rival Watford to any potential agreement.

The Verdict:

He’s clearly keen for a move elsewhere.

Ferguson has impressed me with Aberdeen, and strikes me as the sort of player that can adjust to the demands at a higher standard in the Premier League.

Watford have seen further bids for the midfielder rejected, which seem to have prompted Ferguson to take matters into his own hands over his future.

It’ll be interesting to see how Aberdeen respond to any further interest now though, as Ferguson is looking to push through a move away from the Scottish side.