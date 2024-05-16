Highlights Talks of a Preston North End takeover have hit a standstill despite US interest, leaving the club in limbo for now.

The Hemmings family, who own Preston, have yet to make any progress on a potential sale to American investors.

Although the club has a rich history in English football, recent reports suggest that takeover interest might be waning.

Takeover discussions surrounding Preston North End have stalled following reports of US-based interest.

According to The Lancashire Post, no progress has been made over a potential sale of the Championship club.

Two separate investors from the United States were linked with a potential purchase of the Lilywhites in recent weeks.

Preston have been a mainstay in the English second division since gaining promotion from League One in 2015.

The Lancashire outfit finished 10th in the table last season, with Ryan Lowe’s side missing out on a play-off place by 10 points.

Preston North End takeover latest

The Hemmings family that own Preston have made no progress in any talks with prospective new owners of the club.

Trevor Hemmings’ family took charge of the running of the Championship side following his passing in October 2021, with his son Craig becoming chairman.

A Miami-based investor was first linked with taking over the club, before it was reported that a private equity firm from New York was also weighing up a possible bid.

However, it is believed that interest in the Lilywhites has cooled heading into the summer transfer window.

It was previously reported that both investors were also eyeing other clubs, so this could mean that they are moving on to different projects.

It remains to be seen whether the Hemmings family would be open to a sale, although a price of £45 million was mooted when interest first surfaced in April.

Preston are a club with a lot of history, having been one of the founding members of the Football League.

Preston won the first two First Division titles in 1889 and 1890, which also included an unbeaten campaign.

However, they have been outside of the top flight since 1961, having come close to a return on multiple occasions in the 60 years since.

Preston’s promotion challenge

Preston were in the mix for a top six finish last season, but ultimately missed out in the final weeks.

Lowe has guided the team to 13th, 12th and 10th place finishes in his two-and-a-half years in charge.

The 45-year-old will be hoping to receive the backing of the Hemmings family this summer, as he looks to improve his first team squad.

It remains to be seen whether any takeover interest will resurface, but it appears no deal will be concluded any time soon.

Preston will now be preparing for another year in the Championship, their 10th in a row in the second division of English football.

Preston are ripe for investment

There is a lot of potential at a club like Preston due to their history in English football.

The club has a decently-sized stadium, a strong following and has a good location, making it ideal for a takeover.

The Hemmings family have done well to keep things stable over the last decade, and the team is steadily getting better under Lowe.

But they have also seen a number of clubs overtake them in the pecking order of English football in that time, and fresh investment could help them continue on their upward trajectory.