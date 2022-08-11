Major development emerges in Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Watford star

Nottingham Forest have tabled their first bid for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, it has emerged.

As per The Athletic, whilst the structure of the deal remains unclear, Forest’s offer is said to be in the region of £20 million pounds.

It has been widely expected that Dennis would depart Vicarage Road this summer following Watford’s relegation to the Championship and it appears things in that regard may now be starting to progress.

Nottingham Forest have long been touted as a potential destination for the Nigerian international, with Reds boss Steve Cooper looking to strengthen his attacking options upon his side’s return to the top flight.

It recently emerged that West Ham United had cooled their interest in the 24-year-old due to concerns regarding his attitude and fit in their squad, and it was said that Cooper and Forest were hoping to take advantage of this, and were confident of securing Dennis’ signature.

The reported fee above does seem to fit the valuation that the Hornets have placed upon Dennis this summer, so it could well be that, depending on how it is structured, it is an offer that is accepted.

Dennis signed for Watford last summer for a fee in the region of £3 million pounds, and had an individually successful campaign at Vicarage Road, scoring ten goals and registering six assists.

The 24-year-old has featured in both of the Hornets opening Championship fixtures so far.

The Verdict

It always felt inevitable a club would finally stump up the cash for Emmanuel Dennis.

With links to the Premier League all summer, when the campaign got underway, you always felt a club would suddenly feel they are short in attack and make an offer – and here we are.

Dennis is certainly Premier League quality, though, and when on form, can threaten any defence in the top flight – we saw that last season in a struggling Watford side.

It will be a big loss for Watford if he departs, but given his exit has been expected, the Hornets will surely have incomings lined up if and when Dennis’ exit is confirmed.