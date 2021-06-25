Major development emerges in Celtic’s interest in signing EFL forward

Charlie Wyke has told Celtic that he wants a four-year contract that will double his current wages, according to Football Insider.

Wyke has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for Sunderland in the 2020/21 season, which seemingly haven’t gone unnoticed.

He netted 30 goals in 53 appearances for the Black Cats last term, although his efforts weren’t quite enough, as Sunderland missed out on promotion into the Championship, after a defeat to Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

Wyke is out of contract at the end of the month, and has reportedly held fresh talks with Celtic over a move to the Scottish giants this summer, according to The Northern Echo.

Football Insider have since revealed that Wyke is holding out for a long-term deal at Celtic that would double the wages he’s currently on with Sunderland.

Celtic will be looking to win back their Scottish Premiership title next term, after losing out to Rangers in the 2020/21 season, with the Bhoys finishing 25 points adrift of their arch rivals in the table.

Ange Postecoglou is now in charge of the club, and it’ll be interesting to see whether he pushes ahead with a potential agreement for Wyke this summer, after this fresh development of his wage and contract demands.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up at the start of the new season.

Wyke seems destined to leave Sunderland though that’s for sure, and he’s a player that’s likely to be attracting significant interest in the coming months.

Celtic’s interest in signing the striker has been well-documented, and the Bhoys should be looking to match his demands this summer, otherwise they run the risk of missing out on signing him this summer.

He’s shown that he can score goals consistently, and I think he’d be an excellent addition to the Celtic team moving forwards.