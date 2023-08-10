Highlights Chelsea have agreed to pay Leeds United the release clause for Tyler Adams, making a quick move ahead of Aston Villa.

Adams offers a much-needed option for Chelsea's midfield, filling the gap left by Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic.

Adams would be the final American player to leave Leeds United after their relegation, with Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson already gone.

Chelsea have agreed to pay Leeds United the release clause for Tyler Adams, as per Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports.

What do we know about the deal?

The end of this summer transfer window is fast approaching and Chelsea are looking to push through a deal. Their pursuit of Adams has been short and sweet as they have leapfrogged Aston Villa in the pecking order.

According to reports from Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth: "Chelsea have met £20m release clause for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

Sheth and Tim Thornton added to their report that “one source has told us Adams will have a medical in the next 24 hours.” They are clearly trying to be quick with this process and that is understandable given that the new season is just days away. Chelsea will face Liverpool in a major clash on Sunday afternoon.

Adams was the subject of a large amount of interest from numerous clubs, primarily those in the Premier League. As per The Daily Mail, Manchester United were one of the other sides to join the race for the signature of the 24-year-old who made his name with the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer.

What does Tyler Adams offer to Chelsea?

Adams was a hugely combative and passionate player for Leeds during their spell in the English top-flight. Like several of his teammates, Adams is “far too good” for the Championship, as Dean Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The US international did face injury worries in the relegation season but his price is at least a quarter of that which is being touted around Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Hove Albion, another major Chelsea target.

Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have all moved on to pastures new in this window with two joining direct rivals in the form of Manchester United and Manchester City.

This leaves them light in midfield despite all the big-money signings from recent times, and so Adams offers a much-needed option at the base of that midfield.

Who else could leave Leeds United?

Adams could now be the final of the trio of Americans to depart Elland Road following Leeds’ relegation back to the Championship. Weston McKennie has returned to Italian giants Juventus after his loan deal came to an end whilst Philadelphia Union academy graduate Brenden Aaronson has arrived at a Bundesliga side on the rise on loan, Union Berlin.

In terms of incomings and Max Aarons has been in headlines alongside Leeds United for all the wrong reasons if you’re a part of the Elland Road faithful. The Norwich City fullback reportedly saw his move to Leeds hijacked at the eleventh hour with Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth set to sign the Englishman.

Meanwhile, there is more positive news surrounding the Joe Rodon saga as the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back is on the verge of being announced by Daniel Farke’s side.

FLW's Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith is excited by the Rodon move. He said “I think that's a really shrewd way for Leeds to improve their back four."