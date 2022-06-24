Major Derby County update emerges regarding Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is stepping down as Derby County‘s manager following talks with the club’s administrators, with the news being confirmed by the Rams.

Rooney had previously committed his future verbally to the club when Chris Kirchner was in talks to purchase the League One club, however the American businessman’s deal collapsed earlier this month.

With David Clowes set to be given exclusivity to complete a deal in the coming weeks, Rooney has now decided to walk away from the job having held discussions with Quantuma.

Literally 99% of Derby County supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Derby County founded? 1880 1884 1886 1890

England’s leading goalscorer of all-time took temporary charge of County in November 2020 following the departure of Phillip Cocu and was later handed the role on a full-time basis, saving the club from relegation in the 2020-21 season.

However, due to the Rams’ off-field situation, which saw the club go in to administration last September, Rooney faced an uphill battle after being deducted 21 points – that ended up being a major blow as he was unable to stop them from dropping to League One.

“Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club,” Rooney is quoted as saying on the club’s official website.

“In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up.

“My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.

“Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months.

“I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support.

“I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.”

The Verdict

Despite the good news of Clowes’ takeover potentially happening in the near future, this is a real kick in the teeth for Derby supporters.

Against all odds, Rooney almost kept the club in the second tier last season, and if he was able to have the resources to improve his squad then no doubt County would have remained in the Championship.

However, having publicly backed the Chris Kirchner bid months ago and with his agent Paul Stretford rumoured to be involved in that deal, perhaps Rooney found his position at the club untenable with Clowes set to arrive in the near future.

With no current owner, a lack of players and now no manager, Derby fans must be wondering when they are due some actually positive official news.