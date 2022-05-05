Major Derby County takeover update emerges involving Pride Park

American businessman Chris Kirchner is looking into the possibility of taking Derby County away from Pride Park and to another stadium as he looks to finalise his takeover of the club, according to Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Kirchner has been closing in on a deal for County, who will ply their trade in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship, but he reaffirmed this week that it all rested on Pride Park not being in the hands of former Derby owner Mel Morris anymore.

Morris is yet to sell the stadium to Derby City Council and Kirchner will not directly negotiate with Morris into purchasing the stadium, but he would agree to rent it from elsewhere should a sale go through.

With time running out though before the club run out of money following this weekend – which is when Kirchner’s exclusivity period also ends – the 34-year-old is now exploring new options in regards to where County could play next season.

Those places include the Bet365 Stadium and the King Power Stadium – homes of Stoke City and Leicester City respectively – with Kirchner desperately trying to find a resolution to the situation, despite the EFL also asking for more information in regards to his takeover bid of the club.

The Verdict

It is clearly getting to a desperate stage now where Kirchner is apparently exploring areas to take Derby out of if he cannot get his hands on Pride Park.

He believes that Mel Morris is overvaluing the stadium, which is a key component of the deal, and without it a takeover looks very unlikely.

Whilst it would not be ideal for the Rams to have to play in a stadium that is at least 30 miles away from home, the most important thing is that they have an actual club next season that is functioning.

Hopefully it will not have to come to Derby moving away from home, but it’s quite clearly a desperate situation and the last resorts are being considered and explored.