Major Derby County takeover update emerges as Chris Kirchner’s purchase deadline looms

Steve Morgan wants to be made Derby County‘s preferred bidder if prospective buyer Chris Kirchner fails to meet Friday evening’s 5pm purchase deadline, as per reporter Alan Nixon.

Kirchner has been given until 5pm today by the club’s administrators Quantuma to complete his deal to buy the Championship club.

It was also confirmed by the administrators that they had opened talks with other interested parties as a contingency measure in the event that Kirchner does not complete the takeover today.

One of those parties is seemingly Steve Morgan, who now wants to be given preferred bidder status if Kirchner’s takeover does not go through later today, as per Alan Nixon.

Nixon reports that Morgan is a serious rival to another interested party, former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, and that he is the financial muscle behind a group that includes several figures involved in past failed attempts of the club.

Jez Moxey, Burton Albion chief executive, is said to be one member of that team, which has reportedly raised eyebrows as he is a leading club official within the EFL already.

Nixon also states that Derby County need to find the money for wages by the end of June, or the club could be subject to a three point penalty for next season.

The Verdict

This whole situation has gotten very messy in the last few days.

Chris Kirchner’s takeover finally looked like it was going to go through, lifting Derby out of administration, but then things hit a stumbling block at the crucial moment.

Kirchner still has until this evening to get the deal over the line, although at this stage you would have to say that would be a surprise.

With fresh reports that Mike Ashley may not be willing to pay the administrator’s fees if he takes over the club, Morgan is looking like the most likely candidate at this stage.

However, clearly Jex Moxey’s reported involvement in his party could potentially throw up further issues.