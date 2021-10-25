Major Derby County takeover update emerges

A bid has been submitted to purchase Derby County by an American billionaire, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Nixon reported over the weekend that a group from across the Atlantic Ocean had been shown around Pride Park with a view to making an offer for the administration-stricken club.

In the same article it was noted that Quantuma were set to ask bidders to submit offers of £50 million and it seems as though one has arrived.

County have been in administration for over a month after owner Mel Morris could no longer keep up his financial interest in the club.

It would not be the first time that an American-based businessman would have interest in the Rams with MSD Capital – headed by billionaire Michael Dell – helping out the club months ago in the form of a financial loan.

The identity of the billionaire who has submitted their bid for the club is not yet known, although a businessman named Chris Kirchner has officially expressed an interest in County, per Simon Peach of Press Associated.

The Verdict

Putting two and two together it could mean that Kirchner is the one that has made an offer for the club.

His net worth and wealth isn’t public knowledge on the internet but it would make complete sense considering the timing of Nixon’s report.

This is positive for the club though as it was only earlier in the day where Nixon was expressing doubt that a takeover would be concluded anytime soon and that fans may have to wait until early 2022 for anything to progress.

There is bound to be multiple offers for the club though so this one isn’t set in stone – it will be Quantuma who decide what direction the club heads in but it does seem in the early stages that they will be saved in the future.