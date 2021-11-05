Major Derby County takeover news emerges

There is further interest in buying Derby County, with Scottish brothers James and Sandy Easdale part of a consortium that are looking to purchase the club.

The Rams entered administration back in September, which meant they were hit with an automatic 12-point deduction, making relegation to League One looking increasingly likely.

Despite that, it did give the club a chance for a fresh start, with those in charge tasked with finding buyers.

And, there has been major developments on that front in recent weeks, with American businessman Chris Kirchner known to be keen on doing a deal.

However, he will face competition to buy the Championship strugglers, as The Sun have revealed that the Easdale brothers, backed by Malaysian money, are also interested in Derby.

The duo, who are Rangers fans and have been shareholders of the Ibrox outfit, are believed to be worth around £750m having owned a successful construction business, although less is known about the others who will provide funds.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently seven points from safety in the second tier ahead of a trip to Millwall tomorrow.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The verdict

Firstly, it’s encouraging for Derby fans that there is plenty of interest in the club as it increases the possibility of finding a buyer, which they obviously need.

The Easdale brothers are not known to court publicity, and they clearly have a passion for football, so they may be good options in that sense.

But, you would expect more details to come out in the coming days and weeks about the others in the group and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done ahead of Kirchner.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.