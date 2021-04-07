Major Derby County takeover development shared

Erik Alonso has agreed to buy Derby County, with the EFL now needing to approve the deal before it is finalised.

It’s no secret that Rams owner Mel Morris has been looking to bring fresh investment into the club, and it had seemed that Sheikh Khaled was set to purchase the Championship outfit, but after months of talks, that was finally called off last month.

Therefore, the door was open for any other interested parties to come forward, which Alonso did.

It was revealed in March that the Spanish businessman was in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Morris, and further developments have arrived today, with The Athletic confirming that an agreement has been reached.

Now, the EFL will conduct its Owners and Directors Test, and providing that is passed, Alonso will become the new owner of the football club.

In a statement to The Athletic, the prospective owner praised Morris for the way he handled the talks, and revealed he was ‘looking forward to working with Wayne Rooney’.

The Rams are currently 18th in the Championship, but they are importantly eight points clear of the relegation zone.

The verdict

This is a significant step for Derby, although the fans may not get too excited until it’s finally confirmed given everything that has gone on recently!

Clearly, Morris has been keen to sell the club for some time, so this is a positive in that sense, but only time will tell whether Alonso is the right man to take the club forward.

For Rooney, this should allow him to plan for the summer window, but his only focus right now will be to get the few more points that are needed to keep Derby in the Championship.

