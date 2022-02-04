Major Derby County development shared that could have huge impact on potential takeover

Former Derby County owner Mel Morris is ready to take over the claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers against the club, which could clear the way for a takeover to go through.

Mel Morris set to offer to take over the claims against Derby from Wycombe & Middlesbrough – helping the process of securing Derby’s future with new owners — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 4, 2022

The Rams entered administration earlier in the season and despite plenty of hope that a new buyer would arrive, nothing has happened yet.

A key reason for that is that Boro and Wycombe are taking legal action against Derby, with a new owner having to take on that case, which could require a big pay-out if the outcome went against the club.

However, in a significant development, PA reporter Rob Harris revealed that Morris is ready to take on the claims, which would seemingly remove a major obstacle to the Rams getting taken over.

“Mel Morris set to offer to take over the claims against Derby from Wycombe & Middlesbrough – helping the process of securing Derby’s future with new owners.”

There is still plenty of interest in the East Midlands outfit, who are currently seven points from safety as they look to complete a remarkable great escape under Wayne Rooney.

Did Derby County do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Win an FA Cup tie. Yes No

The verdict

This is fantastic news for Derby as it’s well-known that the legal action from the two clubs is a key factor in preventing a takeover from happening.

Obviously, Morris is the reason they are in this position but if he does take responsibility like this it will be a relief to all connected to the club and offer hope for a bright future.

So, the fans will be waiting for official confirmation that this is happening, and then it’s about getting an agreement over the line with a serious buyer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.