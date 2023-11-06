Highlights David Wagner will remain in charge for Norwich City's game against Cardiff City after talks with key figures at Carrow Road. Norwich fans are calling for Wagner to leave due to the team's poor form.

Ben Knapper, the incoming sporting director, has been involved in talks with the owners regarding Wagner's position. It has been decided that Wagner will lead the team for the weekend game against Cardiff.

Norwich's decision to keep Wagner may not be popular among fans, but it will at least end speculation before their match against Cardiff. The international break following the game could provide an opportunity for the club to search for a replacement.

David Wagner will remain in charge for Norwich City when they face Cardiff City after talks with key figures at Carrow Road.

Norwich fans call for David Wagner to leave

After enjoying a positive start to the season, things have gone downhill very quickly for the Canaries, who have won just one of their last ten games, which includes four successive defeats.

Therefore, patience from many of the fans has understandably run out, and there were plenty of calls for Wagner to leave after the 3-1 reverse at home to Blackburn last time out.

However, there were doubts over who would make the decision, with Stuart Webber leaving his role as sporting director, but his replacement, Ben Knapper, is yet to start.

But, the Pink’Un has revealed that Knapper has been involved in talks with the owners over Wagner, and it has been decided that he will lead the team for the weekend game against Cardiff City.

Whilst it’s a decision that will annoy many fans, it will at least end speculation ahead of the trip to Wales on Saturday.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Wagner will remain in charge beyond the fixture, and there is an international break that follows the Cardiff clash, which would give them more time to get a new boss in.

Is this the right decision from Norwich?

It’s certainly not a call that will be popular among the fans, and you can understand why. Norwich are in terrible form, and Wagner is simply not getting the team performing to their potential.

You never like to see someone lose their job, but Wagner could have no complaints if the decision was made, even if he has had some bad luck on the injury front.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Should Norwich lose against Cardiff it would make sense to search for his replacement over the international break, but it does make you question what happens if Norwich win?

Does that buy Wagner more time? Or will they make the decision regardless?

Obviously, they will be hoping for a victory as they look to climb the table, but it may just be delaying the inevitable, as it feels Wagner has a lot to do to get everyone back on side.

The timing of the international break could come at the right time, but if the board is planning to sack Wagner then, they should just do it now.

There’s going to be a lot of change at Norwich moving forward with Knapper’s arrival, and it will be intriguing to see how he does look to make his mark at the club.

What next for Norwich?

As mentioned, the focus will be on Saturday’s game at Cardiff, and you only have to look at the league table to see that it will be a huge challenge, as Erol Bulut’s side are one point and one place outside the play-offs.

Moving forward, it seems there are some big decisions on the horizon, and it will be interesting to see what happens at Norwich in the future.