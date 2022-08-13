Major Coventry City fixture news emerges impacting Wigan and potentially Huddersfield

Coventry City have confirmed that Tuesday night’s home game against Wigan Athletic has been postponed, with doubts over the fixture against Huddersfield next weekend as well.

The Sky Blues have had major issues with the pitch, which is also used by Wasps, and had been used in the Commonwealth Games as well.

With improvements to the surface not made over the summer, it has impacted the club, who had to call off the game against Rotherham last weekend, whilst the League Cup tie against Bristol City was played at Burton Albion.

And, in an update shared on the club’s site today, there was more bad news for Coventry, as the club confirmed that the fixture against the Latics is off.

As well as that, further updates will be shared in the week with the clash against Huddersfield, currently set to be played in seven days time, also seemingly in doubt.

Speaking to the club’s media, Chief Executive Dave Boddy outlined his frustration at the situation, along with apologising to the Coventry fans and all connected to Wigan.

“To be clear, this is not the fault of the grounds staff. Our concerns over the quality of the pitch have not been addressed, and we were extremely disappointed to be told in June that Wasps had made the decision not to take any action to put a new surface in.”

Only die-hard Coventry City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 In what year were the club founded? 1877 1883 1887 1897

The verdict

This is a very messy position for Coventry to be in, but you do have sympathy for the football club as Boddy’s comments show this is something that’s out of their hands.

They will be livid that they are in a position where two games have already been moved, whilst they’ve had to give up home advantage for another.

Clearly, something needs to happen quickly in terms of improving the surface and productive talks need to be held with all parties to get it resolved quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.