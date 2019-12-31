Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Major coup’, ‘Would be mental’ – Many Leeds fans excited as Phil Hay reveals club’s number one transfer target

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has claimed that Southampton striker Che Adams is Leeds United’s number one transfer target in January, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Leeds are top of the Championship heading into 2020 but could be set to lose two squad members before January is barely a few days old, as Jack Clarke has been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly set to bring back Eddie Nketiah in the next 48 hours.

According to Hay, however, the Whites have got contingency plans in place and have made Adams their “number one target”.

The report suggests that Leeds believe the 23-year-old is an ideal addition, due to his strength and clinical finishing, and are hoping to bring him in on loan in January.

Adams joined Southampton in the summer on the back of a sensational season at Birmingham City, during which he scored 22 times and provided five assists.

The striker has been a bit-part player at the Premier League club thus far and as Southampton are thought to be looking to improve their own frontline, may be available temporarily.

The idea of Adams arriving at Elland Road appears to have excited many Leeds fans, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read the reaction of Whites supporters here:


