‘Major coup’, ‘Would be mental’ – Many Leeds fans excited as Phil Hay reveals club’s number one transfer target

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has claimed that Southampton striker Che Adams is Leeds United’s number one transfer target in January, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Leeds are top of the Championship heading into 2020 but could be set to lose two squad members before January is barely a few days old, as Jack Clarke has been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly set to bring back Eddie Nketiah in the next 48 hours.

According to Hay, however, the Whites have got contingency plans in place and have made Adams their “number one target”.

The report suggests that Leeds believe the 23-year-old is an ideal addition, due to his strength and clinical finishing, and are hoping to bring him in on loan in January.

Adams joined Southampton in the summer on the back of a sensational season at Birmingham City, during which he scored 22 times and provided five assists.

The striker has been a bit-part player at the Premier League club thus far and as Southampton are thought to be looking to improve their own frontline, may be available temporarily.

The idea of Adams arriving at Elland Road appears to have excited many Leeds fans, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read the reaction of Whites supporters here:

So Che Adams is gen then. That would be mental if we could pull it off but I can't see players of his calibre coming to sit on the bench. He could be used as a 10 though which would make us much more dangerous. — Neil (@OooahhBerardi) December 31, 2019

Che Adams would be a real statement of intent 👏🏼 — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) December 31, 2019

Would be a major coup getting Adams. — Samuel 🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@Kaden98329883) December 31, 2019

Che adams would be excellent but seems unrealistic — Ron (@ronaallleeds) December 31, 2019

If we can get Che Adam’s I would take that all day long. — Super Wain (@SuperWain) December 31, 2019

Che Adams > Eddie — Toby Brannan (@TobyBrannan3) December 31, 2019

Che Adams would be brilliant. Not getting a forward in January was our downfall last season with the injuries to Roofe. Maybe Bielsa is thinking about playing with two up top? Can’t have Bamford & Adams yet only play with one up front — Luke Parker (@LukeAParker) December 31, 2019

Che Adams would be a great replacement. But can’t help thinking Eddie is a massive loss – he’s looked alert and dangerous of late. — BB (@saam_talk) December 31, 2019