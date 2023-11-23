Highlights Tyrhys Dolan has put contract talks on hold with Blackburn Rovers to focus on his form and help the team rise up the Championship standings.

Tyrhys Dolan has reportedly put a pause on contract talks with Blackburn Rovers.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the 21-year-old is looking to focus on his form for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side instead of considering his future with the team.

Dolan’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, but Rovers have an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

This has led to a relaxed atmosphere surrounding the player’s future with the Championship club.

Dolan is hoping to help Blackburn’s rise up the second division standings, with the team chasing a top six finish after coming seventh in the previous campaign.

How important is Tyrhys Dolan to Blackburn Rovers?

Dolan has appeared in all 16 of the team’s league games so far this season, contributing two goals and two assists.

The forward is an important part of Tomasson’s side, and the club will be keen to keep him beyond his current deal.

It would be a major surprise if the Lancashire outfit didn’t trigger the extra year in his contract, so there shouldn’t be any real concern he will leave the club as a free agent in 2024.

However, a deal will need to be agreed by next year otherwise he could walk away for nothing in 2025, which Blackburn will want to avoid.

Rovers have already seen a number of departures to free agency in recent years, so will be keen to tie down their current stars to longer-term deals.

The likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Darragh Lenihan have left at the end of their contracts in recent years, which has come as a big blow to Blackburn.

Dolan is one of just two players in the current squad with a contract that expires in the summer.

Sam Gallagher’s deal also ends in 2024, but similarly to Dolan, the club has an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Where are Blackburn Rovers in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Blackburn are 12th in the table, as the Championship prepares for a return to league action this weekend.

The second division was on break last weekend for the final international window of the calendar year.

Weekly wages: Blackburn Rovers' top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Rovers are four points adrift of the play-off places, having lost their last game before the break.

A 2-1 loss in the Lancashire derby to Preston North End saw them lose ground with their promotion rivals in the battle for a play-off place.

Rovers return this weekend with a clash against Stoke City on 25 November.

Can Blackburn Rovers fight for a top six finish this year?

Blackburn will need players like Dolan focused on their performances and not their future when fighting for a top six finish.

That Rovers have a 12-month extension clause they can trigger in his contract means there should be little pressure on the club to agree a deal anytime soon.

However, an agreement should be sought before the end of this campaign in order to prevent going into the summer with Dolan having just one-year left on his contract.

Gallagher is in a similar situation, but the rest of the squad is all tied up so there isn’t too much pressure on Blackburn going into this summer, which is a positive.