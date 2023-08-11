Highlights Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with Southampton for the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia, but Liverpool are still interested.

Jurgen Klopp's side is in danger of missing out on both Caicedo and Lavia, which could leave them without a defensive midfielder.

Southampton is set to receive significant funds from the sales of Lavia and James Ward-Prowse, which will likely prompt them to seek replacements.

Chelsea are still pushing to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, and they are ‘close to an agreement’ with the club for the midfielder.

Chelsea keen on Romeo Lavia

It’s no secret that the Blues are keen to bring in midfield reinforcements ahead of the deadline, with Mauricio Pochettino looking to add two defensive midfielders to his squad.

The first is Moises Caicedo, with the Brighton player having been at the centre of a tug-of-war between Chelsea and Liverpool in the past 24 hours. Despite the Reds offering a deal worth in excess of £110m, the Ecuador international made it clear that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge, and he is expected to join the Londoners.

Even though they are committing huge money on Caicedo, Chelsea are still in the market for another player, but they called off a £20m deal for Leeds United’s Tyler Adams.

Nevertheless, they are actively pursuing Lavia, with the 19-year-old subject of a £48m offer from Chelsea earlier in the week, with Southampton determined to get £50m for their star talent, who Liverpool have also bid for in the window.

And, it seems a move to the capital could now happen, as Sky Sports revealed that the transfer is advancing, although Liverpool are still monitoring his situation.

“Chelsea are close to an agreement with Southampton over the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia, but Liverpool remain interested in the Belgian.

“Sky Sports News has been told Chelsea remain in talks with Southampton on Friday night, with the south coast club thought to be holding firm on their £50m valuation. The Blues made a £48m bid earlier this week, while Liverpool have seen three offers turned down this summer - the latest of which was worth £45m.

“But Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to hold more talks with Saints over a deal for the 19-year-old.”

Will Liverpool make an offer for Romeo Lavia?

It’s not going to be a good look for Jurgen Klopp’s side if they miss out on both Caicedo and Lavia in the same window, as they are desperate for a defensive midfielder having lost Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the window.

But, it’s ultimately going to come down to the figures involved. Southampton have been pretty clear from the outset that they want £50m, and that does seem a fair price in today’s market when you consider what other players have moved for.

So, it’s pretty simple, the interested clubs need to make an offer that meets Southampton’s demands, and it will then be down to the player to decide where he wants to go.

This seems a very fast-moving situation, and you would expect a clearer picture in the coming days.

Southampton summer transfer plans

It’s a blow for Saints to lose such an exciting talent, but the reality is that they knew Lavia would be on the move this summer.

With James Ward-Prowse set to sign for West Ham for around £30m, the Championship side are going to have brought in huge money for two key men, but they will need replacing.

Russell Martin is sure to have targets line up, and these sales will no doubt spring Southampton into action with incomings.