Major Charlton Athletic manager update emerges as unique contract revealed

Johnnie Jackson has been appointed the permanent manager of Charlton Athletic on a performance based three and a half year deal.

Jackson took over as caretaker manager after Nigel Adkins’ dismissal towards the end of October and has overseen an incredible upturn in performance levels in that time. The club’s website described the deal Jackson has signed as: “A contract which will automatically renew at the end of each of the next two seasons based on success on the pitch for the Addicks.”

A unique contract for a unique manager, who has not left Charlton since signing on loan from Notts County in February 2010 and has graduated from player to captain to assistant manager to caretaker manager and now finally has the job on a permanent basis.

Jackson summarised his emotions around the appointment when he spoke to CharltonTV, quotes provided by the club’s website.

He said: “I’m very pleased and very proud this morning. I have a special relationship with this football club, it is coming on 12 years now. I’ve been through some emotional times, highs and lows, which mold you into a certain character and this is the culmination of the story.

“From the moment I came here I had a special relationship with the supporters and the club and that has only grown over the years, through the good times and through the bad.”

The Addicks travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday in hoping to continue their excellent run and close the gap on the play-off places.

The Verdict

This has been a long time coming for the majority of Charlton supporters.

The Addicks had picked up just nine points from 13 games and were sat in 22nd place when Jackson became caretaker manager, they have since earned 20 points from nine matches and hauled themselves up to 11th.

Despite the recent form, the club still face an uphill battle to break into the play-offs this season but it will be an exciting chase to monitor in the coming months.

Jackson and Charlton’s recruitment team will be identifying targets ahead of the January transfer window to strengthen certain areas of the squad and give them the best possible chance of achieving a miraculous turnaround.