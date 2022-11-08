Major Cardiff City managerial development shared

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has confirmed that Mark Hudson has agreed a deal to remain in charge until the end of the season.

The former player was part of Steve Morison’s backroom team and he was handed the job on an interim basis after the Bluebirds sacked Morison in September.

Since then, results have been mixed, but it appears Hudson has done enough to impress the hierarchy, as Tan confirmed to the BBC ahead of Cardiff’s game with Hull tonight that the 40-year-old will remain in charge moving forward.

“We have agreed to keep him for manager for this season. He has a contract to manage to the end of the season, unless of course he does badly. But I have faith in Mark, I think he can do a good job.”

An impressive victory at Sunderland last time out lifted the Welsh side up to 14th in the Championship, although they are just four points above the relegation zone such is the tight nature of the division.

The verdict

This seems like the easy choice for Tan and you can understand if the fans are very frustrated at the way the club are operating right now.

That’s not to say that Hudson won’t be able to do a good job, although results are mixed right now, but it doesn’t seem as though they have a long-term plan and it’s similar to how Morison got the job.

So, it will be interesting to see how Hudson does now he knows he will last the season but he has a lot to do to convince the support that he is the right man for the role.

