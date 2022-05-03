Major Bournemouth update emerges regarding if promotion is not achieved

Bournemouth will have to consider selling some of their integral first-teamers if they are unable to secure promotion to the Premier League in what remains of this Championship campaign, as per a report from the MailOnline.

The Cherries, who are in second place and are three points ahead of Nottingham Forest in third, host the high-flying Reds this evening in what appears to be a pivotal clash in the race for automatic promotion.

Steve Cooper’s men have cut the gap spectacularly with an excellent run of form, with Bournemouth securing too many draws.

The report states that there is a feeling around the club that if they are to miss out on a Premier League return, then they will at least hear offers for the likes of Dom Solanke, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing and Lloyd Kelly.

The Cherries recruited heavily in January to try and best prepare themselves for a continued automatic promotion push, however, near-perfect form from Cooper’s men has inflicted lots of pressure on the south coast club.

The verdict

It will be no surprise if they are unable to keep a hold of key men, should promotion back to the Premier League not be achieved this time out.

The aforementioned four players all possess top-tier ability, whilst there are another few players within the squad that fall under the same bracket.

Scott Parker certainly has an excellent squad at his disposal, but equally, so does Steve Cooper, and with the confidence at an all-time (recent) high, the Cherries are in for a tough test.

Should they be embarking on another season in the Championship, it will be their third and final year of parachute payments, with the total yearly figure decreasing from the previous two years, something that would suggest that selling some of their top players could be on the cards.