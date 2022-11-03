Major boost revealed for Sunderland man ahead of World Cup

Sunderland’s Jewison Bennette has received a huge boost as he was confirmed to be in the Costa Rica squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated in his country and has played seven times for the national team, scoring twice, since making his debut in 2021.

Therefore, there was always a real possibility that he would make the cut for the major tournament in Qatar, which begins later this month.

And, the Black Cats revealed on their official site this afternoon that Bennette has been called up to play for Costa Rica, who are in a very challenging group along with Spain, Germany and Japan, with only the top two progressing to the knockout stages.

With the Championship pausing for a break whilst the tournament is on, Bennette will technically only miss any games for Tony Mowbray’s side if they qualify out of the group.

However, the club have rearranged a game against Millwall to be played on December 3, two days after Costa Rica play their final group game against Germany, so the winger is sure to be unavailable.

The verdict

This is fantastic news for Bennette as all players dream of playing for their country and this is giving him the chance to do it on the biggest stage there is.

From Sunderland’s perspective, it’s good news as well, because this will give the attacker a new experience and playing at the highest level will only help his game.

So, the fans will be wishing him well as Costa Rica look to come through what is a ridiculously hard group.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.