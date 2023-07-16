Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is considering leaving the club after the owners reduced the budget he has to work with this season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson could leave Blackburn

The Dane was only appointed as Rovers boss last year, and he enjoyed a successful first season in charge, even if it ended in frustration as the side missed out on a play-off place on goal difference.

Tomasson was preparing major changes ahead of the upcoming campaign, some of which were necessary following the departure of top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz.

However, Blackburn’s plans have been thrown into doubt, as the Mirror revealed that the 46-year-old could leave.

They state that owners Venky’s have reduced the budget by 20% after the Indian government ordered them to cut their overseas investment.

As a result, no players will be coming in, with the report claiming that Tomasson had deals ready for an experienced centre-back and a Premier League loanee, both of which have now stalled.

Worryingly, the update also adds that ‘player sales are expected’, with Ashley Phillips and Adam Wharton expected to be on the move.

What would this mean for Blackburn?

This would obviously be a huge blow for Rovers. Not only has Tomasson done a good job since he came in, but he has implemented a clear style of play, with recruitment centred on bringing in players to suit his system.

It would also be incredibly frustrating at this time, as whilst the team fell away towards the end of the previous season, many could see the progress that had been made under Tomasson. There is a feeling that with a few additions, Blackburn could have been in the mix for a top six finish this season.

If Tomasson left, they would be left in a very difficult position, and the prospect of losing the exciting youngsters at Ewood Park is a massive worry.

Would Jon Dahl Tomasson really walk away?

Unlike many other managers, there would be a genuine belief that Tomasson could walk away this summer. The ex-Malmo chief isn’t someone who needs Blackburn in terms of enhancing his own career, in fact, it was a coup for the club to get him in the first place.

Tomasson had been linked with the Feyenoord job this summer when it was thought that Arne Slot could leave for Tottenham, so he is a coach with a very good reputation, both in England and on the continent.

Therefore, if he feels that he can’t take Blackburn any further, it really wouldn’t be a shock if he moved on. You would expect him to find another job at a good level with relative ease in the next few months.

Blackburn’s pre-season preparations

The club have been in Austria in the past week, as they count down to the Championship opener against West Brom on August 5.

It seems this update has come out of the blue, so it will disrupt their plans massively, and it could leave the board in a very difficult position if they have to find a replacement just weeks before the season starts.

Ideally, they will convince Tomasson to stay, but if that doesn’t happen, they need to have a plan in place.