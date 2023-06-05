Birmingham City have confirmed that the EFL has approved Tom Wagner’s deal to buy 45% of the Championship club.

Will Tom Wagner buy Birmingham City?

It’s no secret that the American businessman and his company were looking to purchase a significant stake in Blues. However, as fans of the club know too well, this can be a long, drawn out process.

After the news broke last month, the EFL were conducting the necessary checks, as is standard process, with Blues waiting to hear back from them as it would be a significant hurdle to overcome.

And, in an update shared on their official site, Birmingham confirmed the EFL have signed off on the deal, as they now wait for news from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

“The English Football League (EFL) has today approved the acquisition of 45% in the Club by Shelby Companies Limited and is now awaiting approval in accordance with the rules of Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

“This exciting announcement comes after the exchange of two signed Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPA) on Sunday, 7 May. Shelby Companies Limited is managed by American financier, Tom Wagner, who was in attendance at Blues’ final game of the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season against Sheffield United.”

All connected to the club will be hoping this can be finalised swiftly, with boss John Eustace facing an uncertain summer as he looks to build on a positive first season at St. Andrew’s, which saw Blues comfortably avoid relegation despite the off-field issues he had to contend with.

Birmingham takeover now closer

This is the news that the supporters were waiting for, and given their history with the EFL, and the way things have gone for the club over the years, nobody was getting carried away until the deal was approved. Of course, there are still things that need to happen before it’s official, but this was a massive hurdle to overcome, and it’s one that had no set time frame.

So, to get the positive news now is a real boost for the club, and it shows that Wagner is serious about Blues and has the financial backing that he claimed. As mentioned, they still need to get approval from the HKSE, and then they can look forward to a brighter future.

Of course, Blues will be hoping that comes as soon as possible, but in the bigger picture, the takeover is now closer to happening, and all fans will be excited when that day does come around.