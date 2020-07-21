Major Bielsa update effectively confirms figure’s exit from Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he expects Carlos Corberan to leave Leeds United and become the new manager of Huddersfield Town, as per The Athletic’s Phil Hay on Twitter.

Corberan has been in charge of Leeds’ Under-23 side since 2017, guiding them to league title success last season.

The Spaniard has also been a key part of Bielsa’s first-team coaching staff over the past couple of seasons, but is now set to move across Yorkshire and become the new manager of Huddersfield.

Via Phil Hay on Twitter, Bielsa expects Corberan to depart Elland Road, with Huddersfield looking to appoint the 37-year-old as Cowley’s successor.

Bielsa speaking on Zoom – says he expects Carlos Corberan to be Huddersfield's next manager. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 21, 2020

This would be Corberan’s first stint in management in England, having endured previous managerial spells in Cyprus with Doxa and Ermis.

The Verdict

This is a really good opportunity for Corberan and you can’t blame him for wanting to take the Huddersfield job.

They are a big club who have plenty of exciting, young players coming through the ranks, and the location is perfect for him too.

He has been a key figure at Leeds under Bielsa, and the work he has done with young players such as Jamie Shackleton, Jack Clarke, Pascal Struijk and Robbie Gotts has been excellent.