Sunderland prodigy Chris Rigg has earned interest from Manchester United, which may prove irresistible given just how renowned the Premier League giants are for developing and trusting young talent.

Academy product Rigg debuted for the Black Cats at the tender age of 15 during an FA Cup third-round tie against Shrewsbury Town in January 2023, and his precocious talent has been anything but a secret for quite some time.

Rigg made 21 league appearances across the course of the 2023/24 Championship campaign and was reportedly being eyed by Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and the Red Devils before penning his first professional contract earlier in the summer, where Sunderland successfully brokered a three-year deal.

The agreement of a professional deal means that Sunderland can demand a transfer fee - and a significant one, you would imagine - for a player who they are no longer at risk of losing for a paltry compensation sum, although it has done precious little to deter potential suitors.

Real Madrid are believed to be interested in completing a sensational move for the 17-year-old starlet, although recent reports have claimed that Erik ten Hag's side could gazump Los Blancos in the race and land their target as soon as January, which would see Rigg officially become a United player next summer.

Chris Rigg and Sunderland's start to the 2024/25 season

Sunderland have enjoyed an extremely strong start to the new season, with Regis Le Bris' blitzing, high-octane brand of attacking football taking the division by storm. The Frenchman has guided Sunderland to second-place in the league table after six matches, five of which have resulted in victory.

EFL Championship standings, as of September 25 Position Team P GD Pts 1st West Bromwich Albion 6 +8 16 2nd Sunderland 6 +9 15 3rd Burnley 6 +9 13 4th Blackburn Rovers 6 +6 12 5th Sheffield United 6 +6 12 6th Leeds United 6 +5 11

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman were both subjected to bouts of criticism from supporters last term, having placed their progressive-minded emphasis upon recruiting unproven and low-cost, high-potential players at the expense of seasoned Championship experience.

This time around, however, lessons have been learned and vindication has arrived, with young purchases such as Eliezer Mayenda and Romaine Mundle starring in the early stages after undertaking gradual respective adaption periods.

That said, Rigg has earned plenty of plaudits for his contributions to Sunderland's rich vein of early-season form. His importance to Le Bris has been underlined by starting five of their first six league fixtures.

Rigg's impact upon proceedings was illuminated during Sunderland's Tees-Wear Derby victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, where he scored the game's only goal with an audacious backheeled effort after 24 minutes in an outstanding display.

Having only celebrated his 17th birthday back in June, Rigg's leadership qualities, awareness, tenacity, composure and confidence in possession all belie his youthful years.

On the eye, he appears every bit a seasoned and senior professional and is capable of barking orders at teammates, taking games by the scruff of the neck, breaking up play and progressively marching forward with the ball at his feet, which is central to the quick transitions fielded by Le Bris.

It should arrive as no shock, then, that European football's premier clubs are keeping tabs - and the interest from Old Trafford may be a particular concern back in North-East quarters.

Mainoo, Garnacho cases could complicate Sunderland's Chris Rigg retention amid Man Utd transfer claim

The Red Devils have struggled in recent years amid ownership transition, recruitment mishaps and a largely-undefined strategy, although the trust in which they license prized young talent cannot be a factor of dispute.

Former Sunderland loan star Amad Diallo has transformed into a regular starter so far this season and burgeoning academy graduates such as Ethan Wheatley and Toby Collyer have both found themselves on the fringes of ten Hag's first-team set-up, although the examples of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are best indicative of their commitment to handing continued opportunity to youthful prospects.

Homegrown midfielder Mainoo, who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last time out by making 32 appearances across all competitions, is now very much among the finest young talents in his position on the planet.

The 19-year-old is doubtless a superstar in the making and featured in all but one of England's seven matches at EURO 2024 as they reached their second successive final in the competition.

Garnacho, meanwhile, is also an outstanding prospect in his own right and shares the world-class footballing ceiling of his compatriot. Tricky and direct with an eye for the spectacular, the Argentina international has already racked up close to 100 senior appearances for United at the age of 20, scoring 19 goals and making an array of assists within that time.

Having earned comparisons to both Cristiano Ronaldo and international teammate Lionel Messi, Garnacho found the back of the net on ten occasions in the previous campaign and is destined to be a star for both club and country in the years to come.

Rigg has the opportunity to join a world-renowned club who, despite their shortcomings, display a first-rate willingness to cultivate and trust their best young players.

Young up-and-comers beneath the top-flight are often warned against making prospective moves due to the potential lack of opportunity, but Mainoo and Garnacho are proving how possible that is on the red side of Manchester.

That should be a real worry for Sunderland, who could just struggle to retain Rigg for as long as they would like if he intends on replicating the recent trajectories of two of world football's finest young prodigies at United.