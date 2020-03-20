‘Main Man’ – This Cardiff City ace has been the unexpected hero for Harris this season

Lee Tomlin has been the unexpected hero at Cardiff City this season.

The 31-year-old has scored seven goals in the Championship this season and has as many assists. But he began the campaign in the doldrums – Neil Warnock never favoured him, and it wasn’t until Neil Harris’ November appointment that he got a proper chance.

Ever since, Harris hasn’t looked back. He probably couldn’t imagine a Cardiff side without Tomlin at the heart of all things good, and this current postponement has come at a good time for the Bluebirds – Tomlin is out injured, but is set to be back in time to help Cardiff mount a top-six push.

That’s how highly fans rate him – they fully believe that Tomlin can be the man to fire them to an immediate return to the Premier League, and Harris to an unprecedented promotion in his first half-season in charge.

But what is it that’s so good about him? He’s a player who unexpectedly amazes, a Paul Gascoigne type player, but obviously not as good. His runs, goals, flicks – everything that he’s touched this season has turned into something good.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Cardiff City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Which midfielder played 457 times for Cardiff City between 2007 and 2017, scoring 96? Peter Whittingham Filip Kiss Craig Noone Joe Ralls

Tomlin’s become something of a cult hero at Cardiff. He’s missed the last four through injury and Cardiff simply don’t look the same in his absence – there was a clear creative void in their attack without him, but with him, they can be as dangerous as anyone in the division.

Plenty of Cardiff fans have sang their praises for Tomlin throughout the course of the season, and here’s what some of them have been saying:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Professional footballer Lee Tomlin has TESTED POSITIVE in carrying Cardiff City Football Club to the EFL play offs 🚨 #CCFC #CardiffCity — ً (@jaackccfc) March 13, 2020

Nice of the EFL to postpone the season so we can get Lee Tomlin back fully fit. Wembley is back on — Grant Sheehan (@SheehanCCFC) March 13, 2020

That needs a warning put at the start of it. #obsceneskill — Chris Craig (@Bearthattalks) December 16, 2019

📊 Without Lee Tomlin’s goals this season, Cardiff City would be 12 points worse-off, meaning the Bluebirds would be 19th in the league. 👑 Main man. pic.twitter.com/NAj3mRyLzv — Blue City (@BlueCity01) February 11, 2020

Erm anyone seen that assist by Lee Tomlin for Cardiff against Leeds? Most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen 😍👏🏻 — Claire Pitt (@cpitt13) December 16, 2019