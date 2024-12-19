Carlos Corberan has emerged as Southampton's "main candidate" to be Russell Martin's successor, according to Spanish reports.

The Saints' position in the Premier League made it very likely that they would target a Championship manager. Corberan and Danny Rohl were names that came out of the woodwork very quickly.

Both are under long-term contracts, so it won't be easy to get out of their respective clubs, but Southampton appear to have prioritised one of them.

The Spaniard is reported to be the "main candidate" in the Saints' search for a new manager, according to Spanish outlet Diario AS. They claim that the Premier League side would be willing to give him "the keys to the project", if he were to agree to leave the Hawthorns.

Corberan led West Brom to the play-offs last season, before being knocked out in the semi-finals by the club who are now pursuing him, and they look likely to challenge for the top six again.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 19/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Sheffield United 21 19 45 2 Leeds United 21 22 42 3 Burnley 21 18 41 4 Sunderland 21 15 40 5 Blackburn Rovers 20 8 37 6 Middlesbrough 21 10 34 7 Watford 20 3 34 8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 32

Bringing Corberan to St Mary's won't be a cheap venture for Southampton. Express & Star reported that they would need to pay in excess of £3 million to get him out of his contract, which has two-and-a-half years left on it.

Paying a buyout fee is something that may put the club off of going after the Wednesday boss. A report from earlier in the year by The Star, when Sunderland were supposedly pursuing Rohl, stated that it would cost roughly £5 million to get the young German.

Other names have been linked with the currently vacant position, which isn't expected to be filled before this weekend's match with Fulham. Former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand and ex-Roma chief Ivan Juric have been named by TBR Football as potential candidates.

They are currently out of work, so they wouldn't cost Southampton any extra to get, something that they are said to prefer over paying compensation to another club.

They are reported to want someone with a similar philosophy to what they had with Martin, but are willing to be flexible in their search.

Carlos Corberan should be wary of Southampton position

Given the high chances that they will be relegated this season, getting someone like Corberan - one of the best Championship managers - would be a smart avenue to go down. But, as much as he will gain the status of being a top flight boss, it may be very short-lived and he could end up back to the point where he is now, coaching in the second tier.

He's been known to save teams from very dismal situations, as he did with West Brom, but is the risk worth it? That's what Corberan needs to weigh up.