“Main asset” – Ipswich Town fan pundit speaks out over exciting 18-year-old

Ipswich Town are flying high in League One right now and Kieran McKenna will have aspirations of his squad carrying on this form and getting back into the Championship.

Ever since the former Man United man took over at Portman Road, the results have seen a huge upturn at the club. They were one of the teams to beat in the second half of the last campaign and have begun this new season just as well, with the side currently first in the standings. They have yet to lose a single game and have won five of their opening seven fixtures.

There are plenty of players who are sure to be impressing with the team right now then but one youngster who has caught the eye even without featuring is Cameron Humphreys.

The 18-year-old has been thrown into the Tractor Boys’ first-team already in the 2021/22 season and there is hope he could play more of a part going forward.

Ipswich Town’s Football League World fan pundit Henry certainly thinks so, as he labelled the player as a ‘main asset’ for the club in terms of their most promising youngsters right now.

Even as a teen, he has showcased his ability and his versatility with the fact he can play in a wide array of positions and shown skill that belies his age.

He could get the nod at some point again under Kieran McKenna then and Ipswich supporters will certainly be hoping so. Speaking about the best youngsters at the club right now then, the pundit said:”The one that is featuring the most is probably our loanee Tyreece John-Jules, he looks like a real talent, but then again he is from Arsenal and isn’t really our player. Aside from that, Cameron Humphreys looks like a hell of a player. He can either play in a centre midfielder role, the eight role, or play as the more advanced ten and across the front three basically.

“He also seems to be playing at left wing-back because of his energy. He’s only 18 as well at the moment, so I think he’s got a long career and he’ll hopefully do well for us. You’ve then got another lad, Tete Yengi, striker, six foot plus, scoring goals in a foreign league at the moment, he’s on loan. But I probably would say Cameron Humphreys is the main asset for Town right now.”

The Verdict

Ipswich are a very good team to watch right now and they are regularly getting the job done in League One.

Since Kieran McKenna took over he has been a revelation and not only has the manager proven he can get the best out of experienced pros, but his experience of working with the Man United youth teams shows he can get the best out of his youngsters too.

That has already proven to be the case with Cameron Humphreys. The 18-year-old is yet to feature in the league for the side this season but the hype is already there over the player after some of his showings during the last campaign. He has looked bright and has been managed well thus far and for McKenna to give him a chance too will be a huge confidence boost.

Humphreys then could have the potential to become a really important player for the Tractor Boys in the future. The forward has already caught the eye of the club’s supporters and Kieran McKenna is prepared to give youth a chance, so it could be the perfect chance for the player to get into the first-team again this season.