Mahlon Romeo issues verdict on his Millwall future after Portsmouth loan move

Defender Mahlon Romeo has suggested he could leave Millwall permanently, following his summer loan move to Portsmouth.

Romeo joined Millwall back in 2015, and has been a regular for the club ever since, making 221 appearances in all competitions for the Lions.

However, his association with the club came to a temporary end on the final day of the summer transfer window, when he completed that loan move to Fratton Park.

Now however, it seems as though Romeo may be preparing to part ways with Millwall altogether, after admitting that he feels this is the right time for him to move on from The Den.

Speaking about his leaving Millwall for Portsmouth on loan, the right-back told Pompey’s official website: “I’m happy that I’ve got an opportunity at such a big club and ready to be back enjoying my football. I’ve loved the majority of the time that I’ve been at Millwall, but feel it’s a good time for me to part ways.

“I’m happy that I’ve got an opportunity at such a big club and ready to be back enjoying my football. I wish the club all the best and they’ll always have a place in my heart – especially the two managers I had there, as well as the players and staff.”

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Romeo’s contract with Millwall, securing his future at The Den until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Romeo’s Portsmouth debut could come on Tuesday night, when Danny Cowley’s side travel to Plough Lane to face Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy.

The Verdict

These are certainly some interesting comments from Romeo on his Millwall future.

Judging by what he has said here, it does seem as though he is not planning on a return to The Den, even after his loan move to Portsmouth has expired.

Given his experience and proven ability at Championship level, that could be something for a number of teams to keep in mind heading into the next transfer window, while Portsmouth will no doubt look to take advantage of this if, as you would expect, Romeo impresses at Fratton Park.

However, with plenty of time remaining on his Millwall contract, Romeo would still not be cheap to sign next summer you feel, meaning there may be something of a transfer to come surrounding his future in the next year or so.