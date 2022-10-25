Maguire-Drew starts: The predicted Grimsby Town XI to face Barrow tonight

Grimsby Town are on the road on Tuesday evening in League Two action, where they make the long trip to Cumbria to take on Barrow at Holker Street.

It is a 409-mile round trip for the Mariners and they are hoping to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches following their goalless draw at Blundell Park against Bradford City on Saturday.

Currently, Paul Hurst’s side sit in 10th position in the fourth tier of English football, with their momentum from the National League play-off final victory last season clearly carrying on in 2022-23.

How is Hurst going to line his side up though ahead of his test against Pete Wild’s men? Let’s take a look at what he may do.

Hurst has claimed that his Grimsby squad has suffered a few knocks and bruises that will need to be monitored and tested ahead of kick-off in Cumbria, but the players that have suffered those are undisclosed.

Therefore, it’s hard to predict what he may do when it comes to selecting his side, but we could have an indication from the substitutes he made on Saturday against the Bantams.

Winger Brendan Kiernan was withdrawn at half time in favour of Jordan Maguire-Drew, who could feasibly come in from the start for this contest on the right flank, with his best trait being cutting in onto his left foot and taking shots.

Likewise, Bryn Morris also came off the bench, having started the first seven matches of the season before being struck down by an injury, but he returned to action at half time and Hurst has already revealed he’s fit enough to start tonight if needed.

That could be the case as Gavan Holohan could be the one to drop out, with Morris featuring in a midfield three with Kieran Green and Harry Clifton.