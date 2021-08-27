Maguire and Riis start: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Swansea

Preston North End go into this weekend’s clash with Swansea City with a renewed sense of optimism after back-to-back victories in league and cup competitions this week.

The mood at Deepdale was down in the dumps after three straight league defeats which left the Lilywhites bottom of the Championship, but an attacking performance against Peterborough United last weekend lifted spirits.

It may have only been a 1-0 victory for PNE, but it really should have been more and there were reasons to be hopeful for head coach Frankie McAvoy.

League One outfit Morecambe were brushed aside as well in midweek and a third round Carabao Cup clash with Cheltenham Town was set up for September, meaning that a domestic cup run looks likely.

Attentions have to turn back towards the league though with the Swans and Russell Martin visiting Deepdale – let’s look at how PNE may line-up.

McAvoy made a few changes to his line-up in midweek against Morecambe but of the players that started against Peterborough last Saturday, the majority should really keep their places.

The only change that could potentially happen is up-front where Emil Riis did his chances of starting no harm with a brace against the Shrimps, and when he came off the bench against Posh he was a handful for the opposition and should have really had a few goals.

He comes in for Scott Sinclair in the predicted starting 11, with the ex-Swansea man having to settle for a place on the bench.

Josh Earl was afforded a rare start last week an again did his chances of a second league start in a row absolutely no harm, whilst the goalscoring hero against Peterborough – Patrick Bauer – will likely return to the line-up.