‘Magnificent today’, ‘We’ve got him back’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans laud player’s performance in Blackpool win

One month ago Nottingham Forest were rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after not winning any of their first seven matches of the season – how times can change so quickly.

Chris Hughton lost his job as a result of that run and after a one game caretaker spell from Steven Reid, it was Steve Cooper who would take the reins just a couple of months after departing Swansea City.

And since the Welshman took over at the Reds it’s been nothing but positive results – it started with a 1-1 home draw with Millwall but back-to-back away victories before the international break against Barnsley and Birmingham City were just what the doctor ordered.

Cooper would have been desperate to get his first home victory though and that’s exactly what happened with a 2-1 win over Blackpool at the City Ground.

The electric Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in the first half but Jerry Yates equaliser following the interval – it was Lewis Grabban however who was left to decide the game with his third goal in as many matches.

There were many outstanding performances but one player who was zoned in on was Jack Colback.

The 31-year-old was seemingly an afterthought under Chris Hughton for much of last season, making just 17 league appearances but he did start the current campaign in the team, only to drop the bench when James Garner arrived.

Colback though has got his chance again under Cooper and fans were clearly impressed with his showing this afternoon as you can tell from the reaction on social media.

Credit where its due, colback and Yates were everywhere today 👏👏 — Copo (@nffc_red_dog) October 16, 2021

Pirlo has posters of colback on his wall #NFFC — C (@Thebluerooms_) October 16, 2021

Yates and Colback were quality today — Ed 034 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@dingdinghopkin) October 16, 2021

Jack Colback. That is the tweet. — Harry (@HSax_98) October 16, 2021

ryan yates superb, jack colback superb, lewis grabban superb. literally everyone superb pic.twitter.com/1WjI8fwIy2 — Will (@wiIIbanks) October 16, 2021

That was 2018 Jack Colback playing today and you can’t tell me otherwise #NFFC — Sam Evans (@samevansnffc) October 16, 2021

Jack Colback was magnificent today. We've got him back. We've got out Forest back ❤ #nffc — Jonno (@Jonno3112) October 16, 2021

Not been a fan of Colback since he signed back permanently but he's played well today! Bit closer to how he was when he was on loan #nffc — Rohit Mistry (@RohitMistry88) October 16, 2021

Jack colback was excellent today #nffc — Nffc-boxing (@BoxingNffc) October 16, 2021