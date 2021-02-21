‘Magnificent’, ‘Something special’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans are loving this player’s showing v Blackburn

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been in awe of James Garner’s performance in the Reds’ important 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground on Saturday.

Chris Hughton’s side headed into the game looking to bounce back from the narrow 1-0 defeat they suffered at promotion-chasing Swansea City in midweek. The loss in Wales had ended a five-match unbeaten run, but the Reds got back to winning ways against Blackburn with another solid display and with thanks to Brice Samba’s penalty save late on.

Garner was once again pivotal to Nottingham Forest’s performance, with the Manchester United loanee continuing his impressive displays since he made the switch to the City Ground in the winter window. The midfielder was lively throughout the game and helped to make things happen in possession and help Hughton’s side keep on top of the match in the middle of the park.

The 19-year-old managed to make one key pass and fired in two efforts on goal, while also having a passing accuracy of 81% and making two interceptions and two tackles (Sofascore). The midfielder also won seven duels, which shows that he has all of the attributes you would want from a midfield player in the Championship.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were once again impressed with the midfielder and believe he has been an excellent January addition to the squad and offered something that they have been lacking in the first-half of their campaign.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Watford fans forgot James Garner was just 19 when he played for them, the maturity he's showing now is excellent and he's improving game on game. I said we needed an option to buy in the loan beforehand incase this happened. Maybe would have been possible after Watford. #NFFC — Chris Kearney (@AnalyticsForest) February 20, 2021

Many positive and good performances today but garner is just a delight 🔴⚪️#NFFC — Adam Charles (@AdamCharlie10) February 20, 2021

Garner /Krovinovic just different class they made midfield 10 X better stronger!!!!!!!! Hope we can get um back next season🤞🤞🤞. #NFFC — 🥊 (@NFFCRED) February 20, 2021

James Garner is class above – seriously good footballer. #NFFC #MUFC — Ant (@AntDear2010) February 20, 2021

James Garner has dropped 5 unreal games out of 5 now. This kid is something special, heading straight for the top #NFFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DTSpid7zAM — J☔️ (@champagneuzi) February 20, 2021

Garner magnificent, Christie’s best game in a Forest shirt #nffc — Jack Dilloway (@dilldog_red) February 20, 2021

Garner is absolutely class 👏👏 #nffc — James Keightley (@JamesKeightley) February 20, 2021