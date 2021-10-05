‘Magnificent’ – Sky Sports pundit delivers QPR verdict following their latest triumph

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has lauded Queens Park Rangers for the performances that they have been able to produce in the Championship this season and has suggested that they could potentially be in contention to seal promotion to the top-flight.

After securing a ninth-place finish in the second-tier during the previous campaign, the Hoops have managed to deliver some superb attacking displays during the current term.

Currently sixth in the Championship standings, QPR produced a spirited performance against Preston North End last weekend as they fought back to seal all three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Goals from Emil Riis Jakobsen and Josh Earl gave the Lilywhites a 2-1 lead before Jimmy Dunne levelled for the hosts.

Ilias Chair then netted the winner for QPR in the 74th minute as he fired past goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Set to face Fulham on October 16th, it will be fascinating to see whether the Hoops are able to produce another eye-catching performance against their rivals.

Making reference to QPR, Hendrie has admitted that he believes that the club have been exceptional this season and could potentially emerge as contenders for promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, the former Aston Villa midfielder said: “You’ve got to add QPR to that [promotion] equation.

“I think they’ve been magnificent this season, I think they are playing with no fear.

“Mark Warburton’s really got that team ticking.

“What a fabulous result that was for them at the weekend again.

“I don’t feel we’re going to see a runaway team this season, I just think that this Championship season in particular, I think it’s wide open.”

The Verdict

Although QPR will need to work on their consistency if they are to launch a push for a top-two finish, there is no reason why they cannot achieve a great deal of success under the guidance of Mark Warburton.

Whilst the Hoops have already scored 22 goals this season, they will now need to address their defensive issues after the international break as they have only managed to keep three clean-sheets in the second-tier.

Providing that QPR are able to deliver the goods in the coming months, they could challenge the likes of West Bromwich Albion, AFC Bournemouth and Fulham for promotion.

If Warburton leads the Hoops back to the Premier League, he will write his name in the history books at the club and become a modern-day hero amongst the club’s supporters.