Port Vale are facing the risk of relegation at present after a disastrous turn in form in League One.

Ultimately, the Valiants' hierarchy decided it was adequate timing to part ways with Andy Crosby on February 5th, following a run of just one win in eight matches.

Since the 50-year-old was given his P45 in Staffordshire, Vale have taken one point from the following two games - which came in dramatic circumstances against play-off hopefuls Stevenage at Vale Park on Saturday afternoon.

Carlton Palmer issues Darren Moore verdict

A number of managers currently out of work, but with previous pedigree which showcases success at this level, have been linked with the vacancy.

This includes Darren Moore, who was recently dismissed at Huddersfield Town, having only won three games during his tenure with the Terriers.

Links surfaced from Alan Nixon via Patreon on Sunday, with the report claiming that Moore is open to a quick return to the dugout, which is tempting the Vale higher-ups.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Sheffield Wednesday defender Carlton Palmer issued his stance on the links between Vale and the former Owls boss.

"Darren Moore is my friend, so it's a bit difficult when I'm asked a question about whether he should be getting another job," Palmer began.

"I think at Sheffield Wednesday, after getting promotion, it was very harsh that he lost his job. The Huddersfield job came up, they talked about longevity - he had injuries, he didn't get a transfer window. I'm not going to say his record was good, because it wasn't, his win ratio wasn't good," he continued.

"But, I think Darren Moore is a very good manager, and if given the resources and time, I think he could do a really, really good job, so if Port Vale think he's the right man for the job, they should have a bit of patience and trust him. He's kind-hearted, good at his job, knows what he's doing," Palmer added.

"But like every manager, he needs that bit of time. If results aren't going well, you have to look at the reasons why. If it stacks up like it did at Huddersfield after one win and five games - they sacked him, beat Sheffield Wednesday and then lost (5-3 vs Southampton).

He concluded: "Only the proof will be in the pudding at the end of the season whether they'd have stayed up under Darren Moore. So, I think it would be a magnificent appointment for Port Vale if they could get him in, but just give him time."

A potential coup for Port Vale

Given Moore's previous pedigree in the Championship and with sides higher up in League One, it would represent a major coup for Port Vale.

While Palmer states that patience must be given if Moore is to take the reins, the current predicament which Vale find themselves in doesn't allow for time, as they sit inside the relegation zone, having picked up just 31 points from 29 games, but are level on points with Charlton Athletic, who recently appointed Nathan Jones as their new boss.

Moore will be extremely familiar with a number of sides in this division. After all, he guided Sheffield Wednesday to a third-place finish with a club-record points tally of 96, before eventually being successful in the most dramatic of play-off campaigns.

Either way, he has a significant task on his hands if the job comes his way in the coming days.