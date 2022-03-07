“Magnificent player” – Ian Holloway heaps praise on Middlesbrough man that was vital in Luton win

Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson is “a magnificent player” with a “wonderful football brain”, according to Ian Holloway.

Boro beat fellow promotion hopefuls Luton Town 2-1 at the Riverside on Saturday thanks to goals from Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore but once again Howson was vital for them in the centre of the park.

The experienced midfielder controlled the game against a high-intensity Luton side – breaking up opposition play and pulling the strings for the Teessiders.

Despite playing 120 minutes against Tottenham in midweek, Howson produced an eye-catching display at the Riverside on Saturday and it certainly caught the attention of Holloway.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, the experienced coach waxed lyrical about the ever-green 33-year-old.

“He’s a magnificent player,” said Holloway. “He’s got this wonderful football brain, he started as a 10 and he’s dropped back.”

The former Leeds United and Norwich City player has thrived as the deepest of three midfielders in Chris Wilder’s system, and that is down in no small part to having wing-backs like Isaiah Jones and Neil Taylor that are willing to fly forward down the flanks.

Holloway explained: “It’s his (Wilder’s) style. We’re talking about Howson and he can drop off and his wing-backs play like wingers.

“What that does, Howson can get on it and play and they’ve got extra bodies forward with the two midfield players. It’s wonderful.

“Chris is doing this. This is what Chris does.”

Saturday’s win has helped Boro climb into the top six but they’ve got a huge week ahead of them, with games against two sides in the pack chasing the play-offs – hosting Sheffield United at the Riverside on Tuesday before travelling down to The Den to take on Millwall next weekend.

The Verdict

Holloway is bang on here. There is plenty to shout about when it comes to this Boro side but in terms of influence, it’s hard to look past Howson.

The seasoned midfielder is so important in the centre of the park – both in and out of possession – and his impact has been illustrated in the recent wins over Spurs and Luton.

If Boro are to go up this term, you’d imagine Howson will play a key role but even if they don’t he’ll surely be signing a new deal to keep him at the Riverside.

The 33-year-old’s current deal runs out this summer but he’s not a player that Wilder will want to lose.

