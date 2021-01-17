‘Magnificent’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans hail recent impact of summer recruit

A number of Nottingham Forest fans have been heaping praise on the performance of Scott McKenna alongside Joe Worrall in defence following the Reds’ 3-1 win against Millwall on Saturday.

The win against Millwall lifted the Reds to 19th place in the Championship table and extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions since the 3-1 defeat at home against Brentford. It was also their third successive victory and there are signs that Chris Hughton is finally turning the corner for Forest this term.

One player who was instrumental in the win was McKenna with the defender who arrived from Aberdeen in the summer starting to show his class alongside Worrall at the heart of their defence.

Against Millwall, the Scotland international made a crucial block, made five clearances and maintained a passing accuracy of 85% (Sofascore) which helped the Reds dominate for large periods.

The centre-back is starting to develop a very encouraging partnership alongside Worrall and that is helping to ease some of the defensive issues that had been occurring for Forest in the first half of the campaign. It is a partnership that if continued injury-free, should see the Reds have more than enough to continue their rise up the table.

Many Nottingham Forest supporters were in agreement that McKenna has made a major difference to the side since he arrived, and one fan even suggested a partnership of him and Worrall could bring a lot of success in coming seasons.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

I wonder who’s recommendation McKenna was in the summer. More like that in the summer please. Hopefully a McKenna-Worrall partnership at the back for years to come #nffc — Gaurav Gupta (@NottinghamGupta) January 16, 2021

Joint one..McKenna and Worrall. Build a team around these 2 #nffc — Garon (@G_lad_NFFC) January 16, 2021

I’m the first to criticise Yates but I must admit he’s been really good the past few weeks, him and Sow really are a good pair in the middle along with Worrall and Mckenna and if we can keep that spine we should rise up the table #nffc — TalkForest (@TalkForest1) January 16, 2021

Samba, Worrall, McKenna, Yates, Mighten, Johnson are a group of players that this club needs to build around. #NFFC — DGB (@DGBCampbell) January 16, 2021

Great result for #NFFC and performances slowly starting to get better. Worrall, Sow and McKenna all outstanding, Mighten again showing promising signs and Ameobi took his goals well. 7 unbeaten is the type of form we need to start moving up — Rob Johnstone (@rob_johnstoneuk) January 16, 2021

A football team builds from the back & solid foundations. Samba has rediscovered his form from last season. McKenna & Worrall look a proper defensive partnership that work for & compliment each other. We build from that now.#NFFC — Jerome Lucey (@JeromeLucey) January 16, 2021

Worrall & McKenna were magnificent today #NFFC — Trevor Smith (@MrSmithInNotts) January 16, 2021

We all know about Worrals potential and quality but McKenna looks a steal for what we paid. Duo have all the look of a promotion winning back 2 if we keep them next season. #nffc — John O'Donnell (@JohnIntraining) January 16, 2021

Great result today for the Reds 🌳 & pleasing to see us scoring goals but the defensive partnership of Worrall & McKenna were outstanding again & the foundation of the win 🧱👏 #NFFC — David Swann (@DaveSwann8) January 16, 2021