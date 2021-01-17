Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Magnificent', 'Outstanding' – Many Nottingham Forest fans hail recent impact of summer recruit

8 mins ago

A number of Nottingham Forest fans have been heaping praise on the performance of Scott McKenna alongside Joe Worrall in defence following the Reds’ 3-1 win against Millwall on Saturday.

The win against Millwall lifted the Reds to 19th place in the Championship table and extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions since the 3-1 defeat at home against Brentford. It was also their third successive victory and there are signs that Chris Hughton is finally turning the corner for Forest this term.

One player who was instrumental in the win was McKenna with the defender who arrived from Aberdeen in the summer starting to show his class alongside Worrall at the heart of their defence.

Against Millwall, the Scotland international made a crucial block, made five clearances and maintained a passing accuracy of 85% (Sofascore) which helped the Reds dominate for large periods.

The centre-back is starting to develop a very encouraging partnership alongside Worrall and that is helping to ease some of the defensive issues that had been occurring for Forest in the first half of the campaign. It is a partnership that if continued injury-free, should see the Reds have more than enough to continue their rise up the table.

Many Nottingham Forest supporters were in agreement that McKenna has made a major difference to the side since he arrived, and one fan even suggested a partnership of him and Worrall could bring a lot of success in coming seasons.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


