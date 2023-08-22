Joel Piroe is set to sign a new contract with Swansea City, according to Jordan Webber.

It has been claimed that a two-year extension has been agreed with the Dutchman, which would keep him with the Championship side until the summer of 2026.

A big release clause is also set to be part of the agreement, although it remains unclear just how sizable the figure will be.

Piroe has been a key figure at Swansea since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021.

The 24-year-old has contributed 41 goals in the league during his time in south Wales, but he is yet to get off the mark in this campaign.

Speculation surrounded the forward’s future throughout the summer, with Leeds United, Southampton and Sheffield United both linked with a possible move.

How important would a new Joel Piroe contract be for Swansea City?

Carlton Palmer believes that a contract agreement with Piroe would be a huge boost to the team’s competitive ambitions for this year.

He has praised the striker’s ability for consistent goals, claiming that is an asset every team would want to have.

“It’s reported that Joel Piroe is set to sign a new long-term contract at Swansea City,” Palmer told Football League World.

“This is a massive boost for Swansea and Michael Duff in their chances to get promotion.

“[He’s a] proven 20-goal man a season.

“It would’ve been a big loss for them to lose Joel.

“There’s been a lot of interest from top clubs.

“Leeds United were interested in him, were going to put a bid in, but that’s magnificent news for Michael Duff and Swansea.

“Goal getters are hard to come by.

“So this is fantastic news once he puts pen to paper.”

Swansea have made a slow start to life under Duff, who arrived as manager during the off-season.

Duff’s side have earned just two points from their opening three games, sitting 18th in the Championship table.

Piroe has yet to get off the mark, with new signing Jerry Yates leading the early goal scoring charts for the team.

Swansea finished 10th in the standings last year under previous manager Russell Martin.

Martin has since taken the reins at Southampton, which led to the appointment of Duff after his year in charge at Barnsley.

Swansea will be aiming to improve on their 10th place finish last season as they seek Premier League promotion.

Up next for Duff’s side is a visit to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.

How important is Joel Piroe to Swansea City?

Tying down Piroe to a new deal is a big move for Swansea.

The forward has been a key figure in the side in the last couple of seasons and will be crucial to any potential promotion push.

There have been some teething issues with adjusting to Duff’s arrival as manager, but Piroe is a proven goal scorer and will get up and running for this campaign soon.

The partnership he has formed with Yates looks promising, and could prove to be a lethal combination once both get on the same wavelength.