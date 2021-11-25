Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Magnificent’, ‘Absolutely superb’ – Many Derby County fans react to recent events

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s performance last night as the Rams drew 0-0 away to Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Sky Bet Championship. 

Wayne Rooney’s side can be pleased with the way that they shut out the league leaders, with the Midlands club proving to be too tough a nut to crack for a frustrated home side.

The result last night follows on from Derby’s recent victory over another high flying side in shape of Bournemouth in what has been a promising set of games for the troubled side as they seek to cut down the deficit that was inflicted upon them by two points deductions.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Derby faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to give their opinions on the performance.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Derby County’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30

What club does Chris Martin play for now?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Magnificent’, ‘Absolutely superb’ – Many Derby County fans react to recent events

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: