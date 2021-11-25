‘Magnificent’, ‘Absolutely superb’ – Many Derby County fans react to recent events

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s performance last night as the Rams drew 0-0 away to Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wayne Rooney’s side can be pleased with the way that they shut out the league leaders, with the Midlands club proving to be too tough a nut to crack for a frustrated home side.

The result last night follows on from Derby’s recent victory over another high flying side in shape of Bournemouth in what has been a promising set of games for the troubled side as they seek to cut down the deficit that was inflicted upon them by two points deductions.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Derby faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to give their opinions on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

The true Derby County is showing in adversity everyone together as 1 ❤ — Kevin Harper (@kevharps7) November 24, 2021

Brilliant. You know so far this season against what is now the top six. Played 5

Won 2

Drawn 3

Lost 0

Scored 6

Conceded 3

Points 9 out of 15. 💪🏼 — Richard Clarke (@RichardClarke25) November 24, 2021

4 points off two teams who have come down with parachute payments btw — Kyle (@Kyledcfc18) November 24, 2021

16 from safety. We march on 👊 — Shaun smith (@shaunts1986) November 24, 2021

Excellent performance 💪👊👏👏👏 — mark tidmas (@marktidmas) November 24, 2021

Incredible effort, these lads are a credit to this club, Byrne MOTM, very closely followed by Roos 👏🏼👏🏼🐏 — Stefan Broo🐏e (@StefanBroome) November 24, 2021

That was a beautiful point — George (@dcfcgally) November 24, 2021

Absolutely superb 👏👏👏 — Chris Baker (@chrisbaker1984) November 24, 2021

massive result, love this club — Malachy 🇺🇸🐏 (@MalachyyDcfc) November 24, 2021

Sore throat. Half frozen. Home late. Magnificent day out. Love these never say die Rams. — Kevin Plummer (@plummerkevin1) November 24, 2021