‘Magnificent performance’ – Plenty of Watford fans rave about one man after Birmingham win

Watford enjoyed a good day in the battle for automatic promotion from the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Birmingham City 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah and Andre Gray were enough to give the Hornets an impressive three points, as they continue their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League.

With Brentford drawing and Swansea losing as well, Xisco Munoz’ side are now six points clear of the play-off places, with eight games of their season remaining.

It was a good day for Chalobah in particular, who as well as his goal, enjoyed an impressive performance in the centre of midfield, while once again wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of Tom Cleverley.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by a number of Watford fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with plenty keen to pay tribute to Chalobah for his contribution to another big three points.

He, we take a look at what some of those Hornets supporters had to say about the 26-year-old’s latest performance.

Buzzing after that. Great team performance, I thought Chalobah was immense today and so happy for Gray too. You can’t knock his attitude on the pitch no matter what anyone says. COYH #WATBIR #watfordfc — Richard McQuillan (@RichMcQuillan) March 20, 2021

Nate Chalobah is the best midfielder in the league — Tom Dele the 🐐 (@wfc_josh) March 20, 2021

Still can’t get over just how good Nathaniel Chalobah has been since getting the armband, he’s reached his Marco Silva form #watfordfc — Bastie (@bastie35) March 20, 2021

I think we should keep Chalobah as captain even when Cleverley gets back #watfordfc — Aaron Fernandez (@AaronJfernandez) March 20, 2021

A lot of #watfordfc love for @chalobah tonight and deservedly so. He’s been immense of late – great to see him back to his best. — Potton Hornet (@PottonHornet) March 20, 2021

Captaincy clearly suits @chalobah growing into a proper leader for #WatfordFC. Another magnificent performance. — Gary ✝️🐝🍺⚽️ (@ChubbyMead) March 20, 2021