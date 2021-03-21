Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Magnificent performance’ – Plenty of Watford fans rave about one man after Birmingham win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Watford enjoyed a good day in the battle for automatic promotion from the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Birmingham City 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah and Andre Gray were enough to give the Hornets an impressive three points, as they continue their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League.

With Brentford drawing and Swansea losing as well, Xisco Munoz’ side are now six points clear of the play-off places, with eight games of their season remaining.

Do these 16 celebrities actually support Watford?

1 of 16

Anthony Joshua is a Watford fan?

It was a good day for Chalobah in particular, who as well as his goal, enjoyed an impressive performance in the centre of midfield, while once again wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of Tom Cleverley.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by a number of Watford fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with plenty keen to pay tribute to Chalobah for his contribution to another big three points.

He, we take a look at what some of those Hornets supporters had to say about the 26-year-old’s latest performance.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Magnificent performance’ – Plenty of Watford fans rave about one man after Birmingham win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: