‘Magician’, ‘It’s your time’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team announcement

Sabri Lamouchi has named his first starting line-up of the 2020/21 season, as Nottingham Forest prepare to take on Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup in just under an hour.

The Reds will be hoping to start their season on a high with a win over the Tykes, as they look to build momentum heading into their opening day league fixture against Queens Park Rangers next week.

After making five new signings this summer, fans have now reacted to Forest’s first starting eleven of the new season.

There are debuts for Fouad Bachirou and Tyler Blackett, who arrived at the City Ground this summer from Malmo FF and Reading respectively.

Joao Carvalho also starts for Forest for only the 12th time under Lamouchi, whilst young defender Jordan Gabriel comes in for Matty Cash, who left the club this week to join Aston Villa.

Gabriel has featured only once for Forest, coming on in the final 10 minutes against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last term, although this is now his first start in a Garibaldi shirt.

Elsewhere, new signings Lyle Taylor and Luke Freeman start on the bench, whilst Samba Sow and Joe Lolley miss out with injury.

Here, then, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions…

Good team — Kieran (@ParkerKieran_) September 5, 2020

I'm pleased hes in the teams !!! I belive he could have a big season — Rhys Bull (@RhysBull2) September 5, 2020

Carvalho YEEEEESSSSS — ⭐️Taylor🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧⭐️🏳️‍🌈 (@TheMightyTazer) September 5, 2020

Joao 😍 — James Taylor (@jtweets92) September 5, 2020

Carvalho? That's me paying £10 for ifollow then — Gary (@RedDogGary) September 5, 2020

Carvalho brings so much balance to the team, it goes from a defensive 4-5-1 to a free flow 4-2-3-1 — Aaron (@NFFC_AMW) September 5, 2020

Great to see Gabriel starting and this is Carvalho's chance to show us that he can be worth his price tag, albeit that it's 5m less now. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) September 5, 2020

Gabriel it's your time — 🔴 (@CNL_NFFC) September 5, 2020